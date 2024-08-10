Ravens HC Explains Why David Ojabo Didn't Play vs. Eagles
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker David Ojabo has only played infive games across two seasons in the NFL.
David Ojabo has struggled to stay on the field for much of his careerthrough two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, and that trendcontinued in their preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles onFriday.
The 2022 second-round pick didn’t play in the Ravens’ 16-13 loss tothe Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium. Ojabo is recovering from a partiallytorn ACL that limited him to three games last season and requiredsurgery.
“He wasn't cleared by the doctors to play in the game,” Ravens headcoach John Harbaugh said.
Before getting drafted by the Ravens in 2022, Ojabo suffered a tornAchilles during Michigan’s pro-day workout. Ojabo had 11 sacks in hisjunior season and was eventually taken with the No. 45 overall pick byBaltimore.
Ojabo played in just two games as a rookie in 2022 and tallied onesack. The 6-foot-4 pass rusher from Nigeria also had one sack lastseason.
Baltimore’s managed just fine without Ojabo last season, as it led theleague in sacks, turnovers and allowed the fewest points per game.Since the end of last season, though, the Ravens have lost multiplekey contributors on their defense, including outside linebackerJadeveon Clowney, who was second on the team in sacks (9.5) andquarterback hits (19) and tied for third in tackles for loss (9).Clowney signed with the Carolina Panthers in free agency.
If the Ravens’ defense is going to remain among the league’s bestagain this season, having a strong pass rush is imperative. Ojabo’sability to stay healthy is going to be pivotal for Baltimore andhimself if he’s going to stay with the franchise beyond this season.
If Ojabo can stay on the field, he’ll have a chance to flash thepotential that gave Baltimore the confidence to draft him in thesecond round despite a torn Achilles. But until then, Objabo remains abig question mark at a position of need for Baltimore.
The Ravens return to M&T Bank Stadium for their second preseason game on Aug.17 when they host the Atlanta Falcons at noon ET.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!