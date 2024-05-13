Raven Country

Ravens to Face Chiefs in 2024 Season Opener

The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs will open the 2024 NFL season.

The Baltimore Ravens' Week 1 matchup is set, with the NFL announcing they will open the season against the defending Super Bowl champions on Thursday, September 5 at 8:20 pm ET.

The Ravens and Chiefs are set to square off at Arrowhead Stadium, with it being the fifth time in Lamar Jackson's career he will take on Kansas City during the regular season. The two-time MVP is 1-3 against them to this point, throwing four touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Chiefs and Ravens remain the favorites to claim the AFC this season, and with Jackson leading the way, Baltimore hopes to climb past Kansas City and into their first Super Bowl appearance with their superstar quarterback.

It all starts on Thursday, September 5 at 8:20 pm. The rest of the schedule is expected to be released later this week, with reports claiming a memo was sent out indicating that Wednesday, May 15 is the official schedule release date.

