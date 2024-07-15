Ravens Face Six Top 10 QBs This Season
Last year, the Baltimore Ravens rode the NFL's best defense all the way to a13-4 record and an AFC Championship Game appearance. The road there certainly wasn't easy, just like it won't be easy to get back to that point this year.
Based on last year's records, the Ravens have the second-hardest schedule in the entire league, only behind the rival Cleveland Browns. Naturally, that means some great offenses, and by extension quarterbacks, lie ahead for Baltimore's vaunted defense.
On ESPN's latest quarterback rankings, which surveys league executives, coaches and scouts, six of the top 10 signal-callers appear on Baltimore's schedule. Add in that the Ravens will face one of them twice in divisional matchups, and seven of their 17 games are against some of the league's finest quarterbacks.
The start of the season is a brutal gauntlet of quarterbacks, beginning with a season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs and superstar Patrick Mahomes, who claimed the No. 1 spot on the ranking to the surprise of no one.
The Ravens then face the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott (No. 10) in Week 3, the Buffalo Bills and Josh Allen (No. 3) in Week 4 and the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow in Weeks 5 and 10. Fortunately for them, the stretch between the two Bengals games doesn't feature any true star quarterbacks.
After that, only two games against truly elite quarterbacks remain. Those two games are a Monday Night Football clash against the Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert (No. 6) in Week 12 and a Christmas Day showdown against the Houston Texans and C.J. Stroud (No. 7) in Week 17.
There's also a Week 13 game against the Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Hurts, who didn't make the top 10 but did earn an honorable mention.
Baltimore shut down opposing quarterbacks with ease last season, allowing the sixth-fewest passing yards and second-fewest touchdowns. The cornerback room appears stronger on paper with the addition of rookies Nate Wiggins and T.J. Tampa, but they will have a trial by fire to start their careers.
