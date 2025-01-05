Ravens Finalize Opponents For 2025
It wasn't easy, but the Baltimore Ravens are AFC North champions for the second-consecutive year after Saturday's 35-10 win over the Cleveland Browns. With the division title locked up, the Ravens will be the No. 3 seed in the AFC and host at least one playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium.
At the same time, Baltimore also finalized its set of opponents for the 2025 season. Most of those opponents were already known, with the last few needing the standings to be finalized.
Here's the full list of opponents, separated by home and away games:
Home:
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Houston Texans
- Los Angeles Rams
Away:
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
- Kansas City Chiefs
The divisional opponents are a given, and with how cutthroat the AFC North can be, those games should be a challenge once again. Baltimore also plays the entire AFC East for the first time since 2022 and the entire NFC North for the first time since 2021. The Texans, Rams and Chiefs games come from them winning their divisions as well.
Dates and times for each game will revealed along with the full NFL schedule in May.
