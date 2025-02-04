Ravens' First Shot at Landing Superstar WR Emerges
Even with Zay Flowers emerging as a true No. 1, the Baltimore Ravens could still look to add to their wide receiver room this offseason. Fortunately, a potential target just became available for the taking.
On Monday night, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp revealed that his team "will be seeking a trade immediately." Kupp, 31, has spent his entire eight-year career with the Rams to this point.
While it's not the end Kupp wanted for his time in Los Angeles, the veteran wide receiver still has some gas left in the tank and is looking forward to his next chapter.
"Preparations start now for 2025," Kupp wrote on social media. "Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come."
So, could Kupp call Baltimore home in the near future?
The veteran posted one of the best seasons by a wideout ever in 2021, recording 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns and earning Offensive Player of the Year honors. Kupp became the first player since Steve Smith Sr. - another player who spent his latter years in Baltimore - in 2005 to win the receiving triple crown, meaning he led the league in receptions, yards and touchdowns. He then capped off that magical season by catching the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LVI, and earning Super Bowl MVP honors as a result.
Unfortunately, injuries have taken their toll on Kupp since then. He's played just 33 of a possible 51 regular-season games over the past three years, and at 31 years old, there's a good chance those injury concerns are here to stay.
There's also the financial implications of a potential trade. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Kupp's new team would take on $20 million in salary for 2025 and $19.85 million in 2026. A contract renegotiation could bring those numbers down, but it certainly wouldn't be cheap, especially for a team without much cap space like Balitmore.
If Kupp can stay healthy, though, he could definitely be an impact player for Baltimore's offense. A receiving trio of him, Flowers and Rashod Bateman would certainly be quite formidable.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!