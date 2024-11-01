Ravens Floated as Trade Spot for Titans Pass Rusher
The Baltimore Ravens are in need of some help defensively, as they rank a shocking 25th in the NFL in that category this season.
While the secondary is more of a pressing issue for the Ravens, they could also use some assistance with their pass rush, especially after losing Jadeveon Clowney to free agency.
Clowney himself has been tabbed as a potential trade target for Baltimore, but Glenn Erby of Ravens Wire has proposed another intriguing candidate: Tennessee Titans edge rusher Arden Key.
"Key has proven to be a solid edge rusher throughout his career and has three sacks on the year with six quarterback hits through seven games with the Titans," Erby wrote.
Key has one year remaining on his deal, but he is 28 years old and probably won't be a part of the Titans' rebuild long term.
That could make Key a very viable trade candidate, especially considering that Tennessee has already been busy moving some veterans ahead of the Nov. 5 trade deadline.
For Baltimore, Key would probably come fairly cheap. He is not a star by any means, serving mostly as a specialist and a rotational player throughout his NFL tenure.
He has played for four different NFL teams, setting a career-high with 6.5 sacks with the San Francisco 49ers back in 2021. He also tallied 30 tackles and six sacks during his debut campaign with the Titans last season. Key has totaled 23 sacks since entering the league in 2018.
Solid player, but certainly nothing to write home about.
That being said, there is no question that Key would provide a lift to a Ravens edge-rushing group that could stand to add some depth, and if Baltimore is able to land him for a late-round draft pick, it's something general manager Eric DeCosta should seriously consider.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!