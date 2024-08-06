Ravens Focused on Key Defensive Skill vs. Eagles
Baltimore Ravens fans can rejoice, as this week finally marks the team's return to the field in a preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Of course, preseason games don't carry nearly the same level of importance as regular season ones, but it is a good test for teams before the games start to really matter. For the defense, that test comes in the form of how well they can wrap up opposing players and bring them to the ground.
In anticipation of Friday's tilt, the Ravens have been honing in on tackling and wrapping up in individual drills, far more than they have to this point in the offseason.
"We do a lot of drills – we really work on the angles," head coach John Harbaugh told reporters. "A lot of times, good tackling is a function of being in good position to make a tackle, which has to do with getting there quickly, in other words, playing with great effort, getting off blocks the way you're supposed to, [and] taking a proper angle.
"If you do that, you're generally going to make tackles, and then your partner is there to help clean the tackle up – that's what ends up being good tackling. Within that, we try to teach good technique, and then we'll coach it on the film and tape once we get into the game."
It goes without saying that tackling in a real game, preseason or otherwise, is entirely different from doing so in drills. Friday's game will be the Ravens' first true benchmark ahead of the season, and give them a good idea of what they need to improve on going forward.
