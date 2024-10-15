Ravens Not Folding in Tight AFC North Race
No one wants to play the Baltimore Ravens right now.
After a slow start to the season, the Ravens are on a four-game winning streak and look like one of the best teams in football. The offense has been nearly unstoppable with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry at the top of their games, and the defense is making enough plays to make a difference.
A 30-23 win over the Washington Commanders brought the Ravens to 4-2 on the season, and most importantly, kept them in the pole position in the AFC North. So, what did their division rivals get up to on Sunday.
Starting off with the Cleveland Browns, who dropped their fourth-straight game with a 20-16 road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. In what's become a weekly occurrence, Deshaun Watson was once again terrible as he completed 16 of 23 passes for 168 yards with no touchdowns. He ranks dead last in the league with a 21.7 quarterback rating, as do the Browns in total offense. Simply put, there's virtually nothing to be positive about in Cleveland right now.
Then in the late window, the Pittsburgh Steelers took care of business with a 32-13 road win over the Las Vegas Raiders, avoiding the same trap the Ravens fell into in Week 2. Neither offense was particularly inspiring, but Najee Harris had a strong game for Pittsburgh with 106 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. The true difference window was the Steelers' defense, which forced three turnovers, two of them coming on back-to-back drives in the second quarter.
Finally on Sunday Night Football, the Cincinnati Bengals rebounded from last week's heartbreaker against the Ravens to beat the New York Giants 17-7 on the road. It was a pretty even game most of the way, until Chase Brown scored from 30 yards out to put the game away with less than two minutes to go. Joe Burrow completed 19 of 28 passes for 207 yards, and also ran for a touchdown on a career-long 47-yard rush.
After Week 6, the Ravens and Steelers share the division lead at 4-2, the Bengals are in third at 2-4 and the Browns are in the basement at 1-5. There's still two thirds of the season left to go, but it looks like the picture is coming into focus.
