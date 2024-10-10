Ravens Getting Healthier Ahead of Commanders Game
The Baltimore Ravens are dealign with a litany of injuries ahead of Sunday's regional showdown against the Washington Commanders, but at the very least, they're getting healthier throughout the week.
Several key players - including wide receiver Rashod Bateman (groin), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (ankle) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe) - returned to practice on Thursday, albeit in a limited capacity. All three players were dealing with "normal after-game type of things" on Wednesday, according to head coach John Harbaugh.
"We have ... I would say all the things that we categorize as being just normal after-game type of things that you deal with at this point in time of the season," Harbaugh told reporters.
Humphrey was seen in a walking boot after Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals while Bateman and Stanley didn't suffer any visible injuries, so naturally, he's the one most in doubt for the Commanders game.
Another key player who took a step forward on Thursday is tight end Charlie Kolar (toe), who went from a limited participant to a full participant. The third-year pro had the best receiving game of his young career against Cincinnati, catching three passes for 64 yards and his first NFL touchdown. He's getting more involved in the offense each week, so having him healthy is great news for Baltimore.
It's not all sunshine and rainbows for the Ravens, though. Linebacker Malik Harrison (groin), cornerback Arthur Maulet (knee), defensive tackle Broderick Washington (knee) and now guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu (back) all didn't particpate in practice. Maulet is still working his way back after starting the season on injured reserve, though the fact that he's only practiced once since the team opened his 21-day return window last week is starting to get concerning.
The Ravens and Commanders kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
