Ravens Highest-Rated Team in Madden
The Baltimore Ravens are inarguably one of the NFL's elite teams heading into the 2025 season, but EA Sports just took it a step further.
On Friday, EA unveiled that the Ravens would be the highest-rated team in "Madden NFL 26" with an incredibly impressive 93 overall. The Philadelphia Eagles, the reigning Super Bowl champions, came in second with a 91 overall, while the Kansas City Chiefs (90), Buffalo Bills (89) and Minnesota Vikings/Detroit Lions (both 88) round out the top five.
The Ravens also have the highest-rated offense in the game at 94 overall, tied with the Eagles. Their defense ranked fourth at 87 overall.
Considering the impressive ratings across the Ravens' roster, it's no surprise that the Ravens take the top spot. Lamar Jackson is the highest-rated quarterback in the game at 99 overall (tied with Bills star Josh Allen) and is one of just seven players with a perfect rating. Derrick Henry is the second-highest rated running back at 98 overall behind Eagles superstar and cover athlete Saquon Barkley, while other stars such as Roquan Smith, Nnamdi Madubuike, Marlon Humphrey, Jaire Alexander, Kyle Hamilton and Mark Andrews earned 90+ ratings as well.
Needless to say, players should have a lot of fun on the sticks when they choose the Ravens.
"Madden NFL 26" launches on Aug. 14 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and Windows.
