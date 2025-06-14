Ravens Hire Former Rutgers Recruiting Guru
It's never too late for NFL teams to make additions to their staffs, as the Baltimore Ravens showed on Friday.
According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247Sports, the Ravens have hired former Rutgers director of recruiting Ramon Ruiz to their staff. Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic pointed out that Ruiz is listed as a player personnel assistant on the Ravens' website.
Ruiz arrived in Piscataway in April of 2022 as a player development and personnel assistant, per Greg Patuto of Rugers Scarlet Knights On SI. He was then promoted to player personnel analyst five months later, and then to director of recruiting shortly after that.
Ruiz helped Rutgers and head coach Greg Schiano, former head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, put together some very strong recruiting classes over the past few years. The Scarlet Knights' 2025 class ranked 38th nationally in 247Sports' rankings, their highest rating since 2022, while their 2026 class currently ranks 10th, though it remains to be seen how much longer that will last.
The Ravens have hired a few collegiate figures to coaching and front office ranks this season. Most notably, they hired former Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci as their new inside linebackers coach back in February.
