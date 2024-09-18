Ravens Hit With Four Huge Injuries
The Baltimore Ravens have had a relatively clean slate of health over the first two weeks of the regular season, but their streak seems to have come to an end.
Eight Ravens players appeared on Wednesday's injury report, twice the amount that appeared on last week's. Of those eight players, six of them did not participate in Wednesday's practice, one was a limited participant and one was a full participant.
The injury report features some notable names as well: with safety Kyle Hamilton being the standout. Hamilton played every defensive snap in Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but missed practice with a back injury.
Another notable name missing is offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, who also played every snap against Las Vegas. He stayed down on the field briefly at one point, but stayed in the game went on to have one of his best games in years. The good news is that head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that Stanley will play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, meaning his ankle injury shouldn't be anything too serious.
Other players who didn't participate in Wednesday's practice include guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu (personal), cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (personal), outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (eye/groin) and cornerback Nate Wiggins (neck/concussion). Van Noy miraculously played on Sunday just 10 days after suffering a fractured orbital bone in the season opener, and he had two sacks to boot. Wiggins is still recovering after a car crash last week that caused him to miss the Raiders game.
Wide receiver and kick returner Deonte Harty was a limited participant, while outside linebacker Adisa Isaac was a full participant. Harty has missed time throughout the past several months due to various reasons, but he has been available for both games. Isaac, meanwhile, has been dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered on Aug. 17, and it appears he's getting close to making his NFL debut.
