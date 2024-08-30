Ravens Hope to Keep Rising CB Long-Term
With Marlon Humphrey out to start the 2023 season, the Baltimore Ravens' secondary could've been in a lot of trouble early in the year.
At least that would've been the case, had third-year cornerback Brandon Stephens not stepped up in a big way. The former third-round pick started all 17 games, racking up 74 total tackles, 11 passes defended and two interceptions to hold down the fort before and after Humphrey's return. His breakout season was all the more impressive considering that he was one of the most-targeted players in the entire league.
Now, Stephens enters his fourth season looking to build on last year's success. Behind the scenes, though, the Ravens have a bit of a dilema on their hands. Stephens is entering the final year of his contract, and if he has another strong year, then he'll be in line for a huge payday next offseason.
The Ravens know it will be tough to keep the rising cornerback, but they certainly want him around for the long haul.
"Yes, Brandon [Stephens] had as good a year last year as anybody on the team, and I love his attitude," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said Thursday. "[I] love how he just takes care of his business as a player, and I think he's going to make another jump this year.
"So again, he's a guy that we certainly want to keep here long term; it's not without challenge. He plays a position where the best players are highly compensated, but we'll do our best. I admire so many things about Brandon. This guy has had some adversity he's overcome – so many different things [like] position changes, transfers and all these things – and he's made himself one of the best corners in the NFL."
Next year's cap space is already tight for Baltimore, so extending Stephens may prove difficult. Furthermore, the Ravens selecting Nate Wiggins in the first round this year could be them preparing for Stephens' departure.
For now, though, Stephens is only concerned with playing his best and helping the Ravens get where they want to be.
"I'm not even worried about it," Stephens said on July 31. "I'm just here to do my job – the rest will take care of itself, and I'll let that side just handle itself. I can't really do anything about it on my own – all I can do is come out here on the field and continue to prove myself."
