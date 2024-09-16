Ravens Host Former Wrestler For Workout
The Baltimore Ravens hosted defensive tackle Gable Steveson for a workout on Monday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
Steveson, 24, actually just began to transition from wrestling to football earlier this year. He spent the past few months with the Buffalo Bills, playing his first organized games of football of his life.
"Man, my first football gave ever," Steveson said, per NFL.com. "Definitely a great time, definitely cool to see all the Buffalo Bills fans come out. Not the way we wanted it to end, but it's preseason, we're here to grow and we're here to get better."
As a wrestler, Steveson is among the most-accomplished of his era. At the University of Minnesota, he was a two-time NCAA heavyweight champion and posted an 83-2 overall record, twice winning the Dan Hodge Trophy as the best collegiate wrestler in the country. He also won four state championships at Apple Valley High School in Minnesota, posting a record of 210-3.
Perhaps his most notable accomplishment came at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, when he won gold in the men's freestyle 125 kilograms.
Steveson briefly signed with the WWE, but was released after just one televised match. He signed a one-year deal worth $795,000 with the Bills soon after, though he was part of roster cuts last month.
"I knew it was all going to be new," Steveson said of adjusting to the NFL life. "You gotta do what you gotta do, man. I'm blessed to be in the spot that I am, and I had a great time."
Additionally, the Ravens also signed tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden to the practice squad. A former undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic, Mitchell-Paden has yet to suit up for a regular-season game. He was released by the Cleveland Browns in late August.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!