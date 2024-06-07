Ravens Hosting UFL Star For Tryout
Ideally, the Baltimore Ravens would like to add some depth at edge rusher before the season, and they're looking high and low to find it.
The latest stop in this quest brings them to a new frontier: the UFL. According to James Larsen of Pro Football Newsroom, the Ravens are hosting D.C. Defenders standout Malik Fisher for a tryout on Monday.
Fisher has spent the past two years with the Defenders, across both the XFL and the post-merger UFL. In the inaugural UFL season earlier this year, he racked up 33 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, seven sacks (second-most in the league), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
Despite his impressive season, Fisher was controversially not named to the All-UFL team on Wednesday.
Prior to joining the Defenders, Fisher spent five seasons playing college football at Villanova. The 6-3, 262-pound defensive end racked up 123 total tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 22 sacks and nine forced fumbles for the Wildcats.
Fisher has yet to make it to the NFL, but if he has an impressive enough showing with the Ravens, perhaps he could finally get his chance.
