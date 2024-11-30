Ravens Injured DT Won't Make Return vs. Eagles
The return of Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce will have to wait at least two more weeks.
NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported that Pierce wasn't activated off of injured reserve on Saturday. Because of that, he won't be able to play when Baltimore (8-4) hosts the Philadelphia Eagles (9-2) on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Pierce suffered a calf injury in the Ravens' 29-24 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 27, which landed him on the IR. After missing the last four games, he was designated to return from the IR earlier this week and was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday before being a full participant on Friday.
Pierce was listed as questionable on the final injury report that was released on Friday.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was hopeful Pierce would make his return against the Eagles' league-leading rushing attack but also noted he'd only make his return if he was at 100 percent. With Baltimore having a bye next week, the earliest Pierce could make his return is on Dec. 15 against the New York Giants (2-10).
"He'd be a great addition, but he's got to be at his best, too," Harbaugh said on Friday. "He's got to feel that [way]."
Pierce has 15 tackles and one sack in seven games this season.
