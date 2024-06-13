Ravens Give Injury Update On CB Marlon Humphrey
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey has been limited throughout the offseason, but should be much more available soon.
When asked about Humphrey's undisclosed injury, Ravens coach John Harbaugh assured fans and reporters that the former All-Pro will be ready to go when the team meets again for training camp next month.
“Just nagging things. He should be ready for training camp. It shouldn’t be a problem,” Harbaugh said, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.
A 2017 first-round pick out of Alabama, Humphrey has dealt with injuries throughout his career. He played just 10 games last season due to a foot injury, and has previously missed time with other nagging injuries.
At the top of his game, Humphrey can be one of the very best cornerbacks in the league. He was at his best earlier in his career, especially in 2019, when he earned his first and only All-Pro selection thus far. His coverage stats have taken a noticeable dip recently, but he rebounded somewhat last season despite a smaller sample size.
Now 27, Humphrey is expected to start across from Brandon Stephens once again this season. He will also be a valuable mentor to two rookie cornerbacks in first-round pick Nate Wiggins and fourth-round pick T.J. Tampa.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!