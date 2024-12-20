Ravens TE Ready For Bigger Role
The Baltimore Ravens' receiving corps has seen better days, at least in terms of health.
Both Rashod Bateman and Nelson Agholor, who are dealing with a foot injury and concussion respectively, are listed as questionable for Saturday's crucial game against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Combined with the absence of Diontae Johnson, who has been excused from team activities this week as his messy saga continues, and the Ravens could be very thin at wide receiver.
Still, they're going to need Lamar Jackson's arm to win this game, and they may need to lean on the tight end room more than they have this season. Mark Andrews has been on fire lately and even broke the record for most total touchdowns in franchise history last week, but there's also Isaiah Likely, who's more than ready for a larger workload.
"Really, just like you just said, just staying ready," Likely told reporters Thursday. "Having that blessing to have that kind of explosive offense, where it could be run or pass on every given Sunday, Thursday or Monday – well, now, Saturday. [We're] really just harping on the little things when you go into the game, so when your number is called, those big plays happen, so they've got to [be] onto everybody."
Likely had six touchdowns in as many games with Andrews sidelined last season, so many expected a full breakout season in 2024. He had an incredible start to the year, catching nine passes for 111 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, but he's been relatively quiet since then. Some strong performances here and there, but nothing close to that first game.
Still, he's a very capable pass-catcher, and someone the Ravens can turn to in their hour of need. As long as he's helping the team win, though, that's enough for him.
"I'll say, everybody keeps in the mindset of 1-0, and then we let everybody else – media-wise or sometimes even coach 'Harbs' [head coach John Harbaugh] – play into the fact [of] what happens when you finish the week 1-0," Likely said. "I feel like, thinking that far ahead, you don't live in the present, and I feel like that's where everybody's mindset on the team needs to be for Saturday – just in the present, finishing that game 1-0."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!