Ravens CB Honors Khyree Jackson After Death
The tragic passing of Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson has left the NFL world in a state of mourning, and it hit particularly hard for Baltimore Ravens corner Jalyn Armour-Davis.
A fourth-round pick out of Oregon, Jackson and two of his high school teammates were killed in a car crash in the early morning hours on July 6. The 24-year-old was earlier Friday in his hometown of Upper Marlboro, Md., where Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell gave a heartfelt speech in his honor.
Armour-Davis, also 24, played with Jackson for one season at Alabama in 2021, and the two corners grew very close during that time. On Friday, his first time speaking publicly since Jackson's passing, Armour-Davis took the time to honor his former teammate in a beautiful way.
"It's super tough, man," Armour-Davis said, per the Ravens' site. "It's just something that you don't want to believe. Spending time with Khyree at Alabama man, he was just a great dude. He was a great teammate, a lot of energy and had an extremely bright future.
"I always tell people he's a unicorn of a player, 6-foot-4 and can run with anybody, move like he's a slot corner. I truly believe he was going to be a starter and contributor for the Vikings this year. I'm very heartbroken by it. My condolences to his family."
Even though Jackson was actually a few weeks older than Armour-Davis, the latter ended up being a mentor to the former as he arrived at Alabama three years earlier. If anything, that kind of relationship only helped them grow closer.
"He was more outgoing than me, so he would come to me at times to just get a different perspective on life. And I would always try to pour that into him. That's the type of relationship we had, like we would have those type of talks."
Jackson may have left this world far too soon, but there's absolutely no questioning the impact he left, especially on those who were closest to him.
"You've got to be grateful for every moment in your life, because things can happen even when it's not in your control," Armour-Davis said. "In his situation, he didn't do anything wrong. It's just so unfortunate to just be at that time and place. He couldn't control that.
"Every day you wake up, be thankful that you're able to do what you want to do. Live out your blessings. Keep trusting God. I know he's in a good place right now."
