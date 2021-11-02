John Harbaugh: 'We Have Everything We Need On Our Team Right Now'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have been traditionally active at the trade deadline.

Last season, they acquired defensive end Yannick Ngakoue from the Minnesota Vikings for a 2021 third-round draft pick and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2022.

In 2019, the Ravens picked up All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters from the Rams for linebacker Kenny Young and a fifth-round draft pick.

And in 2018, the Ravens traded a 2020 seventh-round draft pick to the Green Bay Packers for running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery.

Will GM Eric DeCosta look to make a move again?

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is content with his current roster.

“Well, I mean we’ve made trades before, so anything is possible," Harbaugh said. " "Every trade deadline, it goes down to the end. You never know; things happen fast. So, we have our team, [and] I really like our team. We have everything we need on our team right now, but if we can be improved and if it’s mutually beneficial to both teams, you’re excited about something like that.

"But I’m not really counting on it. We’re just getting ready for the Vikings right now, and as coaches, that’s what we’re focusing on.”

The Ravens have been linked to Colts running back Marlon Mack, but he could draw interest from several other teams who have a more pressing need.

Mack ran for 1,091 yards in 2019 before suffering an Achilles injury at the beginning of last season.

Mack has rushed for 85 yards in three games this season, including a season-high 47 yards against the Ravens. At age 25, he still has a lot of football left in him.

The Ravens could also use help in the secondary and offensive line.

Baltimore has trade capital with 10 selections in next year's draft, but would DeCosta be willing to part with one of those picks for a half-season rental?