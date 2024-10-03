Ravens HC Shuts Down Davante Adams Comment
The trade deadline may still be weeks away, but the Baltimore Ravens, as well as every other team potentially looking for a wide receiver, are keeping a close eye on the market.
On Tuesday, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams formally requested a trade after months of speculation. A six-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro, Adams is still playing at a high level in his age-31 season, and will likely be the top trade target at this year's deadline.
Pundits from all over have already begun thinking of Adams landing spots, with the Ravens being a pretty common one. After all, Adams would be by far the Ravens' best wideout in the Jackson era, and could be the key to unlocking his full potential as a passer.
Of course, the Ravens can't publicly comment on Adams without breaking several rules, as head coach John Harbaugh politely reminded reporters Wednesday.
"You know how we feel about our guys; I really can't comment on anybody else's players," Harbaugh said. "We talked about Davante Adams a couple of weeks ago [when we played the Raiders], and I didn't want to talk anything about him after the game – we had seen enough at that point. We love our guys."
Adams tortured the Ravens' secondary in Week 2, catching nine passes for 110 yards and a touchdown as the Raiders pulled off a huge upset.
The extent of Baltimore's interest in Adams isn't even all that clear. The Ravens aren't typically a team to make blockbuster trades mid-season, and with them forging their hard-nosed identity on offense, Adams may not even be necessary.
Baltimore's receiving corps led by youngsters Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman isn't the best in the league, but it's good enough for the offense to succeed. Adams would certainly help, but again, there's the question on if he'd even be fully worth it.
