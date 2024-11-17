Ravens' Justin Tucker Struggles Reach New Low
At his peak, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was as close to automatic as one could be at his position.
Those days appear to be long gone.
Tucker is in the middle of the worst season of his career and things got worse in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as he missed two field goals that could have given Baltimore a three-point lead over its division rival.
With the two misses, Tucker has missed six kicks, already surpassing his total from all of last season. The Ravens' veteran kicker is one shy of matching his career-high of seven misses in 2015.
With 5:14 left in the first quarter, Tucker missed a kick wide left to keep the deficit at 3-0 in favor of the Steelers. He had another chance to tie the game again with 1:42 remaining in the opening stanza with a 50-yard field goal but missed wide left once more to keep Baltimore scoreless.
By contrast, Steelers kicker Chris Boswell has made a 32 and 52-yard field goal in the first half.
Tucker has only missed more than one field goal in his career twice, with the last time coming on Dec. 22, 2018, against the Los Angeles Chargers. Baltimore currently trails the Steelers 6-0 with just over two minutes left in the first half.
