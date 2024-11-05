Ravens RB Looking Optimistic for Return
As if they didn't have enough firepower in the backfield, the Baltimore Ravens could very well have another explosive weapon as soon as this week.
Second-year running back Keaton Mitchell, who's working his way back from a brutal knee injury he suffered late last season, remains a full participant in practice once again. The Ravens have until Nov. 13 to activate Mitchell to the active roster, and with a crucial Thursday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals up next, there's no time like the present to do so.
On Monday, head coach John Harbaugh gave an optimistic update on Mitchell's status for this game.
"Those things are all a part of it, but with Keaton [Mitchell], it's going to be more about him being ready," Harbaugh said. "We'll make the roster spot work for Keaton when he's ready to go and can compete and protect himself and all those different things. I promise you – he'll definitely be out there.
"There's a chance. There's always a chance."
An undrafted free agent from East Carolina, Mitchell burst onto the scene last season, making a name for himself with his explosiveness. In eight games including two starts, he rushed for 396 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 8.3 yards per carry. He was a threat to go the distance nearly every time he touched the ball, and it added a new dimension to the offense.
Unfortunately, Mitchell fully tore his ACL in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 17, and he hasn't played since. He began this season on the PUP list (physically unable to perform).
Elsewhere on the injury report, fans will immediately take notice of quarterback Lamar Jackson not participating due to a knee injury. Worry not, though, as Harbaugh confirmed the star quarterback will play against Cincinnati.
"Nothing I really want to talk about and comment on," Harbaugh said. "[Jackson] will be playing Thursday night. That's probably the main thing, right, that you're asking? Yes, he will be playing Thursday night."
Defensive end Brent Urban also did not practice as he deals with a concussion he suffered in Week 8. Defensive tackle Travis Jones (ankle), outside linebacker Adisa Isaac (illness) and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (knee) were all limited. Five Ravens, including Mitchell and starting guard Patrick Mekari (shoulder), were full participants.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!