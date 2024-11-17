Ravens' Kyle Hamilton Injured Again vs. Steelers
The fact that Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton is playing in Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is impressive in and of itself, as his ankle sprain looked far more serious when it happened last week.
Unfortunately, Hamilton's steak of bad luck continued. Just before halftime, the All-Pro safety walked off the field gingerly and is now being evaluated for a concussion. His status for the rest of the game is uncertain.
Hamilton, the No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is the heart and soul of the Ravens' defense. Through 10 games this season, he has 71 total tackles and seven passes defended while playing all over. He hasn't been perfect, but he has been one of the few bright spots for a struggling secondary.
If Hamilton misses the rest of the game, the Ravens' safety room is in trouble. Eddie Jackson is already out for the game, and Marcus williams does not seem to be a big part of the game plan this week, though Hamilton's injury could force him into action.
The Steelers get the ball to start the third quarter, so if Hamilton's not out there on that drive, his day is likely over.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!