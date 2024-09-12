Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Addresses Massive Workload Concerns
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were unfortunately unable to come away with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. Despite taking the loss, the team did show up and play well. They competed hard and almost had a chance to win the game as time expired.
While losing is never fun, the Ravens should be very excited about the rest of the season. If they play to their full potential, they're more than good enough to make a run at the Super Bowl.
In Week 1, Jackson showed up with a drive and determination to win that fans had never seen from him. He was aggressive all night long, throwing for 273 yards and a touchdown and running 16 times for 122 yards as well.
Fans always enjoy watching Jackson run with the ball, but there are concerns over how much he ran.
When asked about running the football 16 times per game and whether or not he could withstand that kind of workload throughout the whole season, Jackson spoke out and addressed the concerns.
“I don’t know. I’m not trying to find out. We’ve got Derrick Henry, Justice Hill, those guys. But I’m going to do whatever it takes to win. That type of game, sometimes you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”
That is exactly the right thing to say. Jackson clearly would rather not be putting his body on the line that much throughout the course of a game, but if he has to do it to win he's willing to.
At 27 years old, Jackson is coming off of an MVP season in 2023. Should he continue producing at the level that he showed last week, he could be in line for a second straight.
All of that being said, Baltimore needs to do a better job of supporting him. Derrick Henry needs to get going on the ground, which he's expected to do this week against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Jackson will do everything in his power to lead his team to a championship. The team would love to see him not have to run so much, but it's clear that they have a leader who's willing to do anything he can to win football games. You can't ask for much more than that.
