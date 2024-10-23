Ravens Star Adds Another Player of the Week
It's Lamar Jackson's world and opposing defenses have been paying the price when they face the Baltimore Ravens.
Jackson won the AFC Player of the Week for his performance in Week 7 in a 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. The two-time MVP delivered another dominant outing, completing 17 of 22 passes for 281 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for 52 yards and nearly had a touchdown if it weren't for offensive holding.
Jackson has won the AFC Offensive Player of the Week twice, marking the fourth straight week a Ravens player has won the award, the first time that has happened in NFL history. Baltimore running back Derrick Henry won the award the other two times for his performances against the Buffalo Bills In Week 4 and the Washington Commanders in Week 6.
The two-time MVP also won the award in Week 5 after completing 26 of 42 passes for 348 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-38 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Jackson's recent play has spurred a five-game winning streak for the Ravens after an 0-2 start. For the season, the Ravens quarterback has thrown for 1,810 yards, 15 touchdowns and two interceptions and he has ran for 455 yards and two interceptions.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!