Ravens Stars Lead Pro Bowl Vote
Baltimore Ravens stars Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry have been two of the most electric players in the league this season and have earned some recognition for their play through 13 games.
Jackson and Henry are the two leading vote-getters for the 2025 Pro Bowl. The Ravens' quarterback leads all votes with 44,681 and Henry is in second place with 40,729 votes. Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley narrowly trails Henry with 40,602 votes.
The Pro Bowl returns to Orlando, FL. The Skills Showdown is set to take place on Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. ET and the Pro Bowl Games Championship will happen on Feb. 2 at 3 p.m. ET at Camping World Stadium.
Jackson is on pace to have an even better season than he had last season when he won the second MVP of his career. The two-time MVP and three-time Pro Bowler has thrown for 3,290 yards, 29 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 2024. He has also run for 678 yards and three touchdowns.
Henry has been as advertised for Baltimore after signing him to a two-year deal last offseason. The four-time Pro Bowler has run for 1,407 yards and a league-leading 13 touchdowns. Henry's 87-yard touchdown in Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills is the longest rushing touchdown of the season.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!