Ravens' Lamar Jackson Dodges Question On Potential Fine
Throughout OTAs, Lamar Jackson's mysterious absence hung over the Baltimore Ravens like a dark cloud.
The two-time MVP quarterback missed the majority of OTA sessions, only participating at the beginning and end of the program. In the midst of Jackson's absence, Pro Football Talk reported that he missed out on a $750,000 workout bonus, which is reportedly built into every year of his contractand requires him to attend 80 percent of OTA sessions.
When asked about the situation on Wednesday, Jackson understandably sidestepped the question, as he tends to do for contract matters.
"I never discuss my contract up here. I'm not about to start today," Jackson said, per ESPN's Jamison Henley. "I'm focusing on just getting better and focusing on tomorrow. And then when (training) camp comes, camp going to come."
Jackson is making an average of $52 million per year under his current contract, so it's not like missing out on $750,000 will break the bank. However, it is probably disappointing to some within the organization that even a financial inccentive like that wasn't enough for the star quarterback to attend voluntary workouts.
Jackson just won his second MVP award in the last five seasons, and even though his offseason may be a bit shorter than others, he seems ready for another successful year to come.
