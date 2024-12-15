Ravens' Lamar Jackson Explains Hilarious Moment vs. Giants
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson put on a vintage performance in Sunday's win over the New York Giants, tossing five touchdowns to just four incompletions.
Yet even during this dominant showing, there was a moment that was more comical than anything.
With the Ravens driving inside the final two minutes of the first half, Jackson scrambled all over the field to pick up a big gain and a first down. During the run, though, he was seen casually pulling up his pants while avoiding defenders. A fine display of multi-tasking, in our humble opinion.
After the game, Jackson offered a hilarious explanation for what happened during that run to end his post-game press conference.
"I felt like wind was touching my butt you know, so I was trying to keep my tights up, for real," Jackson said. "I felt like my tights got a little loose. I was just trying to keep my pants up. That’s all it was. It was too cold out there."
Jackson has cracked some good jokes at his media appearances over the years, and this is just the latest example of his sense of humor.
The two-time MVP was fired up before, during and after the bye week, and he played like it on Sunday. Aside from a fumble on the team's opening drive, he was nearly perfect on the day and helped the Ravens crush an overmatched opponent. As a reward, he got to rest for roughly the last 10 minutes of game time, with Josh Johnson coming in to close the game.
Jackson will hope to stay hot when the Ravens host the arch rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, probably their most important game of the season thus far.
