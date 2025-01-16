Ravens' Lamar Jackson Jokes About Not Being 'Teddy Two Gloves'
The Baltimore Ravens are set for a game on the road against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the AFC playoff picture on Sunday night.
However, the two teams are preparing for what could be very cold temperatures during the game.
According to the latest weather projections, the temperature is expected to feel like -3 degress at kickoff. There is also currently a 40% chance of snowfall during the game.
Those temperatures and conditions could have an impact on the game. Playing the Bills in Buffalo at this time of year is known for bringing potentially difficult conditions. With that being said, Lamar Jackson was asked about the cold weather.
Jackson was asked if he would consider wearing gloves during the game. He laughed off the idea and provided an absolutely hilarious response.
"Naaaaahhhh. I tried it in practice. I was horrible. I'll leave that to Teddy Two Gloves," Jackson said.
It will be interesting to see if the cold weather impacts the game for either team. Both teams do have great running quarterbacks and good running backs as well.
Jackson and Josh Allen are more than capable of hurting an opposing defense with their legs just as much as their arms. Derrick Henry and James Cook are also both capable of putting together monstrous performances in any given game.
Every single NFL fan loves seeing an old-fashioned snow game. There is a chance for some this week, but the cold weather itself also provides intrigue. Both teams will have take more care of the football, as it can get much more difficult to hold onto.
Hopefully, the Ravens do not end up having anything negative come from the cold weather. The weather will be something to monitor, but Jackson seems ready to take on both Buffalo and the cold.
