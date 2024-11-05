Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Makes Big Change
For years now, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has dazzled football fans everywhere with his electrifying runs, showcasing a dual-threat ability unlike anything else in NFL history. Yet that wasn't the case in Week 9's win over the Denver Broncos.
Despite an exceptional game through the air, completing 16 of 19 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns to earn a perfect passer rating, Jackson didn't really use his legs at all. In fact, he had just three carries for four yards. In every other game this season, he's rushed for at least 45 yards.
At first glance, one might assume that Jackson took it easy on the ground because he missed two days in practice earlier in the week to rest up. According to him, though, there's a much simpler explanation.
"I just didn't feel like I had to," Jackson said. "Things were working in our favor. Guys were getting open; guys were catching the ball; linemen were protecting; running backs were catching the ball [and] tight ends were. Everything was just going our way, and I really didn't have to run. [I had] only, I think, one scramble – I had to though – nobody was open, so that's all."
While it may not look the best on the stat sheet, Jackson not needing to play hero ball is only good for both him and the Ravens. He may look like Superman out there, but he can't do it all by himself. If he doesn't have to run around constantly to make plays, that probably means the Ravens are winning.
Jackson has spoken multiple times about the game slowing down for him once again this season, and recognizing when he doesn't need to take off an run is yet another example of his improved mental game.
"Those guys ... The game slowing down and me just me watching film [and] seeing a lot of blitzes and seeing different schemes of how a team [is] holding blitzes and trying to disguise stuff from me," Jackson said. "With me just studying the bad plays as well [and] just studying and memorizing everything what I'm seeing [is] helping the process of the game for me. Everything's just slowing down."
