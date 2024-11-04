Ravens' Lamar Jackson Makes Most of Short Week
Following Sunday's 41-10 win over the Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens players heaped praise on star quarterback Lamar Jackson, referring to him as "MV3" and "Lamarvelous." After all, how could they not with Jackson completing 16 of 19 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns, earning a perfect passer rating for the fourth time in his career?
That alone would be impressive enough, but in context of this week, Jackson's performance becomes even more impressive. On Wednesday and Thursday, the two-time MVP missed practice with back and knee injuries, though head coach John Harbaugh said he was simply resting.
As a result, Jackson was in crunch time when he returned to practice on Friday, but one would never notice based on his performance Sunday.
"I just knew what the assignment was," Jackson said postgame. "I definitely studied those guys. Getting with [quarterbacks] Coach Tee [Martin] and just putting in extra work, just because I wasn't out there. [I was] just watching practice and studying film on those guys – that pretty much helped. And God, my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. That's why we're having so much success. That's the one that's leading us throughout these games, week-in and week-out."
Jackson has dealt with injuries big and small throughout his entire career, but a performance like this on a short week will always be impressive.
The Broncos' defense was one of the best in the league statistically coming into this game, but that meant nothing to Jackson as he picked them apart all day. That's a testament to not just Jackson's physical ability, but his football IQ as well.
"[I was] just taking advantage of what [the defense] was giving me," Jackson said. "[I was] just giving the ball to my guys and letting them execute. 'Nelly' [Nelson Agholor], 'Bate' [Rashod Bateman], 'Zay' [Isaiah Likely], 'Little Zay' [Zay Flowers]. Mark [Andrews], Pat [Ricard], Justice [Hill], I can go on and on. But just getting the ball to those guys, the offensive line doing a great job blocking made my job a lot easier."
As if one short week wasn't enough, Jackson and the Ravens have another one coming up as they take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. If he plays anything like he did on Sunday, though, they'll be in good hands once more.
