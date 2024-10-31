Ravens' Lamar Jackson Misses Second Straight Practice
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is not practicing for the second day in a row, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Jackson, who was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month on Thursday, missed Wednesday's practice with back and knee injuries, according to the team's injury report. However, head coach John Harbaugh offered a different explanation, claiming that the team gave Jackson a "rest day."
"He's been playing great, and we have a lot of football in front of us. We have another big game coming up, so that was warranted today."
If Jackson is missing his second practice, though, that would indicate that his absence is indeed injury-related. The two-time MVP was reportedly in "a little discomfort" following Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Browns, so it's possible that's what's ailing him.
No matter the case, the Ravens hope he won't be out for long. Jackson is the life blood of the offense, and he's playing at an MVP level once again this season. Even in games the Ravens lose, he's doing everything he can to will his team to victory.
If Jackson can't play in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, the starting quarterback job would fall to 38-year-old journeyman Josh Johnsnon. Johnson, now in his third stint with Baltimore, has thrown just one pass all season, which came late in the Ravens' blowout win over the Buffalo Bills back in Week 4.
More details on Jackson's status should come in head coach John Harbaugh's press conference after practice.
