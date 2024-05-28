Lamar Jackson Among 15 Ravens Not Participating in OTAs
The Baltimore Ravens' offseason is marching on through organized team activities, but there were quite a few players missing from Tuesday's session.
According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, 15 Ravens, including superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson, are not participating in practice on Tuesday. Other big names not participating include receiver Nelson Agholor, edge rusher Kyle Van Noy and safeties Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams.
Star players missing OTAs is nothing new and usually nothing to be worried about. It's very likely that these players are just taking a day to rest up and recover. Besides, they have been participating in prior sessions, and with no reports of injury, it seems like everything is alright.
Tuesday's session is the first of Baltimore's second week of OTAs, and fourth session overall. The Ravens will wrap up OTAs on June 7, then move into mandatory minicamp just a few days later on June 11-13. After that, they'll have a nice, long break before beginning preparations for the preseason in late July.
