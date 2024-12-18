Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Rashod Bateman Building Great Chemistry
Since the Baltimore Ravens drafted wide receiver Rashod Bateman in 2021, they've envisioned him as the go-to deep threat for star quarterback Lamar Jackson and a core part of the offense.
Through Bateman's first three seasons, though, that sadly wasn't the case as he dealt with numerous injuries and other factors. Even when he was on the field, he still underperformed, albeit with the asterisk of not being fully healthy at many points.
Still, the Ravens showed their belief in Bateman this offseason, signing him to a two-year extension worth just under $13 million. It was a move that puzzled many at the time, but in hindsight, it looks like the easy choice.
Now finally healthy, Bateman has enjoyed the best season of his young career, ranking second on the team with 654 yards and seven touchdowns through 14 games. He also averages 17.5 yards per reception, which ranks second in the league among players with at least 20 receptions. Additionally, he's scored four touchdowns on deep targets (20+ yards out), tied for second in the league.
Bateman has established himself as the deep threat the Ravens envisioned, and in the process, built some outstanding chemistry with his quarterback.
"[It's been] us just trusting each other, us just trusting the play call and just connecting with our chemistry, because years ago, we were out in [California], and we were working, and it was right after the season, and our chemistry was there," Jackson told reporters Tuesday.
"Both of us [have] had injuries in the past, so our chemistry would die off [at] some point of the season, but this year, we've been healthy, and it's just been going how it should be going – just from going back to [training] camp and just offseason work," he continued.
Other Ravens stars can see how far Bateman has come this season, and also how valuable he is to the offense.
"[Bateman] is a big-time player, and he's making big-time plays in big-time moments that have helped us win big games and helped change games for us," said tight end Mark Andrews. "It's been awesome to see him kind of flourish and do his thing. He's playing incredible, and he's just going to continue to step up, make big plays and help this team win."
