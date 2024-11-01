Ravens' Lamar Jackson Returns To Practice
Baltimore Ravens fans can relax at last.
After missing the past two practices with back and knee injuries, superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice on Friday, per reports from local media.
Head coach John Harbaugh previously said Jackson was taking a "rest day" on Wednesday, but his absence on Thursday raised some eyebrows. It appears he's feeling better now, though, which is obviously great news heading into Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.
Josh Johnson has led the offense in Jackson's absence, and at least according to his teammates, everything is running smoothly.
"For us, right now, we've had a great week of practice, and guys are flying around, running incredible routes and the linemen doing our thing, so it's everything that we do," tight end Mark Andrews said Thursday. "And we're fortunate to have a guy like Josh [Johnson] to be in there and practicing, but we're confident in everybody that we have."
Halfway through the season, Jackson is playing some of the best football of his career and is in the conversation for his third MVP award. In eight games, he's completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,099 yards, 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions, along with 501 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He's obviously the heart and soul of the Ravens, and they need him at full strength to succeed.
The Ravens and Broncos kick off at 1 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, with Jackson hopefully under center for Baltimore.
