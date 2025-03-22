Ravens Land Star Safety In Mock Draft
The Baltimore Ravens have been largely silent during the NFL free agency process. They made a splash by signing future Hall of Fame wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a one-year deal, and they kept left tackle Ronnie Stanley in house on a new three-year deal, but it appears the next big move from the Ravens will come in next month's NFL Draft.
Baltimore will have several lanes to travel when they are on the clock with the 26th overall pick, but Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda predicts that they will land a star running mate for Kyle Hamilton in the form of Georgia safety Malaki Starks.
"Extending Ronnie Stanley was a brilliant move," Pauline writes. "And Starks is a natural complement to Kyle Hamilton."
The Ravens let go of Marcus Williams back on March 12, leaving a vacancy opposite of Hamilton, who has emerged as arguably the top safety in the NFL. Should the Ravens take Starks and he live up to his astronomical potential, they would have the top safety duo in the league patrolling the back end and keeping a lid on the defense.
Starks is coming off a terrific season with the Bulldogs, registering 62 tackles and helping Georgia once again put one of the best defenses in the country on the field. Starks is also a terrific closer to the ball against the run, earning an 85.6 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus.
