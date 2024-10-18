Ravens Land Surprising Trade Deadline Suggestion
The Baltimore Ravens have been one of the most prominent teams mentioned in recent trade speculation, especially when it comes to wide receivers.
The Ravens were considered serious threats to land Davante Adams before he was dealt to the New York Jets, and they have also been floated as a landing spot for other wide outs.
But is it possible that Baltimore could do nothing at all?
Khaled Elsayed of Pro Football Focus thinks so.
In a piece where Elsayed suggested what every NFL team should do between now and the Nov. 5 trade deadline, he said the Ravens should stand pat.
"Is any team looking as good as the Ravens right now?" Elsayed wrote. "This roster is good enough to compete for it all and doesn't need to make any significant moves."
While Baltimore has reeled off four straight wins and certainly looks like one of the league's best teams at the moment, it certainly has some areas that need to be addressed.
We all know that the Ravens lack receiver depth behind Zay Flowers, so adding another pass-catcher to their rather thin stable of weapons would be crucial.
Not only that, but Baltimore ranks 31st in the NFL in pass defense, so it would also behoove the Ravens to add a cornerback, especially considering the injuries that have befallen their secondary.
Is Baltimore more fortunate than most of the other 31 teams across the landscape? Absolutely, but that does not mean the Ravens should be exempt from attempting to make improvements.
Remember: the AFC still runs through Arrowhead Stadium, and Baltimore must do everything it can to ensure it can actually beat the Kansas City Chiefs in January.
We'll see if the Ravens try to swing any trades in the coming weeks.
