Ravens Get Last Minute Boost Before Commanders Game
The Baltimore Ravens are pretty banged-up heading into Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders, but luckily, two key starters are healthy enough to go.
Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (ankle) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (toe), both listed as questionable on the final injury report, are officially active against Washington.
Humphrey made a game-changing interception in the fourth quarter of last week's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but was seen wearing a walking boot after the game. He did not practice on Wednesday and was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday, so him being active is great news.
Similarly, Stanley also missed Wednesday's practice and was a limited participant the rest of the week. The nine-year veteran is quietly having his best season in a long time, allowing no sacks through five games, and he'll look to maintain his high level of play on Sunday.
Additionally, running back Rasheen Ali (neck) and wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harty (knee) are both active after being listed as questionable. Ali is making his NFL regular season debut, while Harty missed last week's game against Cincinnati. Offensive lineman Sala Aumavae-Laulu (back), the fifth and final player listed as questionable is inactive.
Starting left guard Andrew Vorhees is also active after missing the past two games, though it remains to be seen if he'll reclaim his job. The Ravens' offensive line has played well with Patrick Mekari at left guard and Roger Rosengarten at right tackle, so the Ravens could easily decide to keep rolling with what's working.
Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is just over an hour away at 1 p.m. ET.
