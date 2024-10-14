Ravens Linked to Trade for Commanders First-Round Pick
The Baltimore Ravens just defeated the Washington Commanders in Week 6, and now, they are being linked to a trade for a Commanders defender.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has named Washington cornerback Emmanuel Forbes as a potential trade target for the Ravens, noting Baltimore's need for help in its secondary.
"The Ravens are off to a good start in the AFC, but they are having to fight through some injury woes in the secondary," Ballentine wrote. "Marlon Humphrey is beat up, while Jalyn Armour-Davis and Trayvon Mullen are both on injured reserve. Nate Wiggins and T.J. Tampa are getting a chance to show what they can do, but the Ravens may want to make a move."
Forbes was actually a healthy scratch for the Commanders against the Ravens this past weekend, indicating how much he has fallen out of favor in the nation's capital.
The 23-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Mississippi State, was selected by Washington with the 16th overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.
He played in 14 games during his rookie campaign, registering 38 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble and 11 passes defended. He also landed a 50.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, demonstrating how much he labored during his debut season.
Forbes underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his thumb last month, which briefly knocked him out of action. However, he was perfectly healthy enough to play against Baltimore.
In three games this season, Forbes has logged six tackles.
The Ravens absolutely need some assistance in their banged-up defensive backfield, but whether or not Forbes is actually the answer is questionable.
Yes, Forbes is a former first-round pick, but he has obviously not materialized on the NFL level. But maybe a change of scenery is exactly what he needs.
