Ravens Linked to Trade for Intriguing Giants WR
The Baltimore Ravens have been named as a potential landing spot for Davante Adams, but if they strike out on the Las Vegas Raiders star, there should be plenty of other options available.
Take New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton, for example.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has labeled the Ravens as a possible trade suitor for Slayton, and while he doesn't think acquiring a wide out is entirely pressing for Baltimore, he does cite the Ravens' need for another piece at the position.
"That being said, it would be good for the Ravens to add one more dynamic weapon in the passing game," Ballentine wrote. "Darius Slayton is an underrated burner whose deep speed would give the Ravens a dangerous option in their vertical play-action game."
Slayton is coming off of a terrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks, logging eight catches for 122 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' Week 5 win.
On the season overall, the 27-year-old has posted 18 grabs for 244 yards and a score.
Slayton, who played his collegiate football at Auburn, was selected by New York in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
He was a pleasant surprise right off the bat for Big Blue, catching 48 passes for 740 yards while reaching the end zone eight times during his rookie campaign.
Aside from 2021 when Slayton missed some time due to injury, he has been remarkably consistent for the Giants, finishing with over 700 yards in four of his five NFL seasons. He topped out at 770 yards last year.
Slayton is certainly not a No. 1 option, but Baltimore already appears to have that in Zay Flowers. Slayton would represent a nice complement to Flowers and would provide the Ravens with a much-needed aerial weapon in what is a rather thin arsenal.
