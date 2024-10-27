Ravens Lose Another D-Lineman vs. Browns
Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce suffered a calf injury during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. The team has already ruled him out for the rest of the game.
This comes after the Ravens already lost defensive end Brent Urban to a concussion earlier in the game. Now they have just three defensive linemen left in Nnamdi Madubuike, Travis Jones and Broderick Washington, the latter two already playing through injury. Safe to say there have been better days up front, at least health-wise.
Pierce, 31, has played seven of eight NFL seasons in Baltimore, with a brief stint with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021. This season, he has 15 total tackles, three quarterback hits and a sack.
As a classic nose tackle, the 355-pound Pierce has a clear role in the offense. He's there to shut down opposing running games and force double teams up front with his immense size. Considering the Ravens have the league's best rushing defense entering Sunday's action, he's doing his job quite well despite playing only 35 percent of defensive snaps this season.
The Ravens trail the Browns 6-3 late in the second quarter.
