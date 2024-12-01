Ravens Lose Starting LB for Eagles Game
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He was listed as doubtful on the team's final injury report with hamstring and neck injuries.
Van Noy, 33, has been a revelation since his arrival early last season. The two-time Super Bowl champion has eight sacks in 11 games this season, tied with Odafe Oweh for the most on the team. He had a sack in Monday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers, his former team.
With Van Noy out, Oweh will lead the Ravens' pass rush against one of the best offensive lines in football. Others, such as Tavius Robinson and David Ojabo, will continue as well, but Baltimore will be counting on Oweh to make some big plays.
Van Noy's absence was expected, but two other players - safety Marcus Williams and running back Keaton Mitchell - are surprisingly inactive.
This season has been a brutal one for Williams, as he's allowed a passer rating of 148.4 this season (158.3 is a perfect rating). He's played just one defensive snap in each of the past two games, with Ar'Darius Washington taking most of the snaps away from him.
Mitchell, on the other hand, hasn't had much chance to make an impact since returning from a devastating knee injury he suffered late last season. He's played just four offensive snaps in the three games since his return, mostly being relegated to kick return duties. It's a shame to see considering how effective he was as a rookie before his injury.
The other two inactive players, center Nick Samac and wide receiver Devontez Walker, are rookies who have been inactive for most of the season.
Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.
