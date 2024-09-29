Ravens Lose Starting Lineman for Bills Game
Baltimore Ravens starting left guard Andrew Vorhees, previously listed as doubtful with an ankle, is officially inactive for Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills.
Vorhees, a 2023 seventh-round pick from USC, missed his entire rookie season while recovering from a torn ACL at the Scouting Combine. He earned the starting left guard job in his second season, and through three games, he's allowed no sacks and taken two penalties, according to PFF. Of the three new starters up front, he's easily been the most consistent of them even if he isn't downright incredible.
With Vorhees out, the Ravens now must adjust their line accordingly. Ben Cleveland, Josh Jones and Sala Aumavae-Laulu are all options to step in, though none of them have much in-game experience at left guard. Alternatively, they could move the versatile Patrick Mekari over to left guard, opening the door for rookie right tackle Roger Rosengarten to make his first NFL start.
Also up front, Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum will suit up, providing a big boost along the interior. Linderbaum was listed as questionable with a knee injury going into the game.
On the other side of the ball, nose tackle Michael Pierce is also inactive with a shoulder injury. Pierce, who isn't a starter but is a key piece of the defensive line rotation, was a full participant in Friday's practice, but the team downgraded him to doubtful on Saturday. Veteran Brent Urban is active after being a healthy scratch last week.
The other three inactives - safety Beau Brade, center Nick Samac and wide receiver Devontez Walker, are all rookies. However, two Ravens rookies in third-round edge rusher Adisa Isaac and fourth-round cornerback T.J. Tampa, will make their regular-season debuts on Sunday. Both players deal with injuries recently, and now they're finally good to go.
Just over an hour remains until the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!