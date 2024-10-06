Ravens Lose Two Starters for Bengals Game
The Baltimore Ravens will be a bit shorthanded once again for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals as left guard Andrew Vorhees and wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harty are officially inactive. Both players were listed as questionable on the final injury report.
Vorhees, a 2023 seventh-round from USC, will miss his second-straight game with an ankle injury. The former All-American missed his entire rookie season recovering from a torn ACL, but earned the starting left guard job entering this season. Thorugh his first three games, he's been a relatively solid addition up front, if not spectacular.
Last week against the Buffalo Bills, the Ravens moved Patrick Mekari to fill Vorhees' spot at left guard and gave second-round rookie Roger Rosengarten the start at right tackle. That approach worked very well for them, so they'll likely do the same on Sunday.
Harty, meanwhile, is out for the first time this season, though he has been on the injury report frequently. The free agent pickup from Buffalo has played just six snaps on offense this season, but has primarily handled punt returns and some kickoffs as well.
With Harty out, players such as Justice Hill and Tylan Wallace should handle return duties.
The rest of the inactives are all rookies, to little surprise. The most notable player in that group is outside linebacker Adisa Isaac, who made his NFL debut last week and had three total tackles. Baltimore elevated recent free agent pickup Yannick Ngakoue from the practice squad for this game, which is likely why Isaac is inactive.
Kickoff from Paycor Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET.
