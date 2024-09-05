Ravens Make Roster Moves Ahead of Chiefs Game
Mere hours before the season-opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens still aren't done making tweaks to their roster.
The Ravens made a flurry of roster moves on Thursday, with perhaps the most notable one being placing rookie running back Rasheen Ali on injured reserve. Ali, a fifth-round rookie from Marshall, has been dealing with a neck injury since the preseason opener on Aug. 9, and he was listed as doubtful on the Ravens' injury report. Now that he's on IR, he'll miss at least the first four games of the season. The earliest he could return is in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Interestingly, Baltimore didn't place rookie edge rusher Adisa Isaac, who's already been ruled out for Thursday's game, on IR as well. The third-round pick from Penn State has been dealing with two separate hamstring injuries throughout the offseason, one in each leg. Based on their decision not to place him on IR, they likely expect him to return sooner rather than later.
With the open roster spot, the Ravens signed third-year linebacker Josh Ross to the active roster. Ross was among the final round of roster cuts last week, and Baltimore was able to get him back on the practice squad. The Ravens opted to carry just four inside linebackers on their initial roster, and one of them, Malik Harrison, often plays outside. By bringing Ross up, they've added a bit of extra depth in the middle of the defense.
Finally, Baltimore activated both cornerback Ka'dar Hollman and running back John Kelly for Thursday's game. Both players should see some action on special teams throughout the night.
The Ravens kick off their season from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET.
