Ravens TE Mark Andrews Addresses Car Accident
Baltimore Ravens fans received a major scare on Wednesday when news broke that star tight end Mark Andrews was involved in what head coach John Harbaugh described as a "pretty significant" car accident.
Thankfully, Andrews managed to escape unscathed, and he even managed to join team meetings. For Harbaugh, it was a much-needed sigh of relief after an incredibly scary situation.
"[Andrews is] feeling good," Harbaugh said after Wednesday's practice. "What I would say about that, I would say wear your seatbelts. Mark wore his seatbelt, and that was an accident that happened, and it was pretty significant, I believe, and he came out of it with nothing – nothing at all – not a scrape. So, wear your seatbelts and we're thankful to God for that, for him coming out of that safe, and for God protecting him in that circumstance."
That's not to say this situation, along with the hospitalization of offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris, didn't have an effect on the Ravens. With two scary situations in one day, Harbaugh and co. reflected on how fortunate they are to have each other to lean on.
"I think we talk about it every night," Harbaugh said. "We have a team meeting every night. [We have] offense and defensive meetings [in the] morning and night, and I think we're talking about everything we need to talk about every day, and so much of it is, getting good at what we do in football – communicating and being on the same page with our football [team]. I don't have to say much to these guys about taking care of themselves, because they do."
Andrews is unanimously considered one of the best tight ends in the league. The former All-Pro caught 45 passes for 544 yards and six touchdowns last season, but it's important to remember that he did so in just 10 games. Before suffering a major leg injury, he was on track for one of the best seasons of his career.
Now fully healthy, and with another strong tight end alongside him in Isaiah Likely, Andrews will be a huge part of the Ravens' offense once again in 2024.
