Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Absent From Minicamp
Day 2 of the Baltimore Ravens' mandatory minicamp is underway, but as with every practice session, a few players are noticeably absent.
According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, eight Ravens are not participating in practice on Wednesday. That list includes Marlon Humphrey (undisclosed), Kyle Hamilton (elbow), Adisa Isaac (hamstring), Keaton Mitchell (elbow), Deonte Harty (personal), Christian Matthew (undsiclosed), Nick Samac (undisclosed) and Rayshad Nichols (undisclosed).
Not all of the aforementioned players are entirely absent though. Zrebiec adds that Humphrey and Isaac are working on a side field, while Hamilton, who recently underwent an elbow procedure and should be back by training camp, is helping with drills elsewhere.
The Ravens had more than twice the number of players missing at various points throughout OTAs, so having much more of the team together is a good sign. Then again, that likely comes with the territory of going from voluntary workouts to mandatory ones.
Wednesday marks the mid-point of mandatory minicamp, with the three-day program wrapping up on Thursday. After that, the Ravens will have a few weeks off before training camp begins in late July and eventually ramps up into the preseason in August.
