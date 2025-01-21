Ravens CB Rooting Against Chiefs in AFC Championship
Baltimore Ravens star cornerback Marlon Humphrey isn't mincing his words when it comes to his rooting interest for the AFC Championship between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.
Despite getting eliminated by the Bills with a 27-25 loss in the AFC Divisional, Humphrey made it clear on social media that he's rooting for the Bills, Philadelphia Eagles or Washington Commanders to put an end to Kansas City's hopes at a potential Super Bowl three-peat.
"I have no reason of saying this other than being a hater. The Bills or whatever NFC team gotta beat the Chiefs," Humphrey tweeted. "We can’t let them keep getting away with this"
The Chiefs held on for a 23-14 win over the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional to clinch a spot in their seventh straight conference title game. The Ravens had a chance to end Kansas City's Super Bowl hopes last season, but Steve Spagnuolo's defense held Baltimore in check in a 17-10 win for the Chiefs.
Humphrey had a blunt message when speaking to reporters after the loss to Buffalo, pointing to the reality that this year's Ravens team could look much different next season.
"Guys stepped up, stepped in. Guys went down and came in and helped us in the situation," Humphery told reporters post-game. "Unfortunately, some of the guys won't be here next year, but hopefully the guys who are returning have that sting from this game into next season."
Humphrey finishes the 2024 season (regular and post) having started all 18 games he played in while posting 75 total tackles, a half a sack, two forced fumbles, 15 pass breakups, six interceptions and one touchdown.
