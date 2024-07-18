Ravens Star Snubbed From CB List
It wasn't that long ago when Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was on top of the NFL world.
A 2017 first-round pick out of Alabama, Humphrey quickly emerged as one of the league's top cornerbacks and even earned first-team All-Pro honors in just his third season. Since then, though, his play has seen a noticeable dip, not helped by the fact that he's also dealt with injuries over that span.
With that context, it's no surprise that Humphrey's perception across the league has declined over the years. In fact, Humphrey didn't even make ESPN's list of the top 10 cornerbacks according to league scouts, coaches and executives, only earning an honorable mention.
"He's still one of the best, to me. He can do a little bit of everything. He hasn't made the impact plays in recent years," an NFC offensive coach told ESPN.
Barring a resurgence, this could end up being Humphrey's final season in Baltimore. While he has three more years left on his contract, but with a cap hit well over $20 million per season and the Ravens needing to make room sooner or later, he could easily find himself on the chopping block after the season.
That said, there is still hope for Humphrey in Baltimore. He showed flashes of his past form last season, even if he only played 10 games due to injury, and he may still have some gas in the tank at just 28 years old. Additionally, he'll be a valuable mentor for rookies Nate Wiggins and T.J. Tampa, who could very well be the future of the Ravens' cornerback room.
Maybe Humphrey isn't the best cornerback in the league anymore, but he is still a solid player with a big role to play in the Ravens' secondary. If he is able to rebound this season, then maybe he can stick around in Baltimore for a while longer.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!